Christmas is coming to Columbia, as the tree’s set to arrive at State House this week

Winter is coming, and the cool weather is not the only sign.

The official South Carolina Christmas tree will arrive at the S.C. State House on Tuesday, Experience Columbia, SC said in a news release.

“The arrival of the state Christmas tree signals the beginning of the holiday season in South Carolina,” communications specialist Dayna Cantelmi said in the release.

The tree is coming from Maryland and will be set up on the North Lawn of State House.

It will remain dark until Nov. 24, when the 53rd Governor’s Carolighting will be held. That’s when the tree is officially lit for the season.

During the event, choirs and musicians from across the state perform and Gov. Henry McMaster will speak prior to a countdown to light the tree.

The tree is imported because South Carolina’s warm climate is not conducive for growing the trees needed to support the large number of lights and decorations on the state Christmas tree.

In years past, the State House tree has been decorated with strings of 10,000 LED lights, and 900 ornaments, put in place by members of the the Columbia Garden Club, The State reported.

The tree will be visible from the intersection of Main and Gervais streets.