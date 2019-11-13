Shooting threat at Richland County high school leads to more deputies, investigation

An investigation is underway at a high school in Columbia Wednesday, after the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said it learned of a threat.

More deputies were patrolling Ridge View High School after the sheriff’s department said it learned of the threat overnight. The high school is on HardScrabble Road, near the intersection with Summit parkway.

A shooting was threatened at Ridge View, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s department told The State.

After learning of the threat, the school resource officer reported it to the sheriff’s department, according to the spokeswoman.

Information on the target of the threat was not available, and the sheriff’s department has not released any information on a possible suspect, or suspects.

The additional deputies will remain at the high school during the ongoing investigation, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

“The Richland County Sheriff’s Department takes all threats to student and school safety seriously,” is said in the release.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.