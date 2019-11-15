South Carolina
Here’s what Grand Strand restaurants will be offering feasts on Thanksgiving Day
Whether you want someone else to do the cookin’ or you want to change up the eating-at-home tradition, there are more than a dozen options of places to eat out along the Grand Strand on Thanksgiving Day.
Myrtle Beach-area restaurants will be open, serving up buffet-style and to-go meals with ham and turkey and traditional holiday sides. Many restaurants urge folks to call ahead and make a reservation.
Here are area restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving:
House of Blues Thanksgiving Feast in the North Myrtle Beach area is 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The feast, with live music from Timothy Oaks and The Yale Brothers, is $39 for adults and $19.50 for kids ages 4 to 10 years old. To make reservations, visit http://www.houseofblues.com/myrtlebeach/EventDetail?tmeventid=0&offerid=112049.
Filet’s Restaurant in North Myrtle Beach will host Thanksgiving dinner from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dinner is $18.95 per person, offering a traditional Thanksgiving dinner and the full menu.
Hook & Barrel’s Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet in Myrtle Beach is 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and reservations are “highly recommended.” Meals for adults are $38 and $16 for children 12 and under. Here is what the restaurant will offer on the buffet.
Croissants Bistro & Bakery is offering Thanksgiving Dinner To Go between 8 a.m. and noon. To download an order form and see what’s on the menu, visit https://croissants.net/event/thanksgiving-dinner-to-go/.
Broadway at the Beach Thanksgiving Dinners will be hosted at American Tap House, Dave & Buster’s, Hard Rock Cafe, Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville, Paula Deen’s and Landry’s Seafood. Guests are asked to call ahead for hours and menus.
RipTydz is offering a special menu from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. The restaurant will offer specials — including oven roasted turkey, garlic crusted prime rib and candied honey and clove ham — and its regular menu.
California Dreaming in the Surfside area will have Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It costs $21.95 for adults and $9.95 for children under 10 years of age, according to its website.
Gulfstream Cafe in Garden City will be open Thanksgiving Day, serving meals from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Preston’s Seafood & Country Buffet in Murrells Inlet will have a Thanksgiving feast beginning at 11:30 a.m. Call ahead seating is available until 7 p.m. Nov. 27, according to the restaurant’s website. To reserve a table and see what’s on the menu, visit https://www.prestonsrestaurant.com/thanksgiving-day.html.
If you are a restaurant owner or manager and plan to stay on on Thanksgiving Day, email hstrong@thesunnews.com with the restaurant’s information.
