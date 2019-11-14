Rock legends KISS coming to Columbia for ‘End of the Road Tour’ in 2020

Legendary rock group KISS announced Thursday it is bringing its “End of the Road Tour,” to Columbia in 2020.

KISS will perform a concert at Colonial Life Arena on Feb. 11, arena officials said in a news release.

Tickets will go on sale to the public at noon on Nov. 22. Various presale tickets will be made available, beginning next Tuesday, at the group’s website.

Information on ticket prices was not available.

The members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and said this farewell tour is “devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans,” according to the release.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years,” the band said in the release. “This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in ... Unapologetic and Unstoppable.”

The Columbia concert is the only scheduled stop in South Carolina for KISS on the current tour. The group is slated to perform twice in North Carolina — Feb. 8 in Greensboro and Sept. 9 in Raleigh.

The band said the tour will come to a close on July 21, 2021 at an arena in New York.

Over the year’s KISS has built a legion of fans with their makeup-covered onstage personas, elaborate live performances and rocking songs such as “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “Detroit Rock City,” “Love Gun,” “Beth,” “I Was Made For Loving You,” “Shout It Out Loud,” and “Lick It Up,” among others.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.