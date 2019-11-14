SC police: more than $30,000 worth found in raid of ‘major drug house’

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Sumter Police Department raided what they called ‘a major drug house,’ and found dozens of grams of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

After the raid, deputies charged Dervin Devon Lancaster, 24, with multiple drug offense and a gun crime.

Sumter authorities received “numerous complaints” about activity at 728 Meadow Circle, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The police agencies obtained a search warrant and raided the home on Wednesday.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Inside, police say they found more than 100 grams of cocaine as well as more than 18 grams of heroin. Lancaster also made crack cocaine in the house, according to the criminal charges.

In total, the drugs were worth $35,000 on the streets, police said, and Lancaster had $3,531 in cash and four guns in the home.

Lancaster was charged with trafficking cocaine and heroin as well as possession of meth and crack cocaine. Police charged him with other drug offenses and weapon possession during a violent crime. Drug trafficking is considered a violent crime under South Carolina law.

The drug charges are Lancaster’s second offense, according to police.

Court records show that Lancaster pleaded guilty to a similar set of drug charges and was sentenced to two years probation in 2017. He also pleaded guilty to second degree domestic violence. He was off probation nine months before his latest charges, records say.

For his latest charges he could face more than 30 years in prison.

Lancaster is jailed at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.