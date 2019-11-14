31-year-old inmate found dead in prison cell, homicide suspected, SC officials say

An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead inside of his prison cell Thursday, the South Carolina Department of Corrections said.

It was in the morning when Allen S. Fulton was found dead inside of a cell at the Ridgeland Correctional Institution, the Department of Corrections said on Twitter.

Foul play is suspected in the 31-year-old’s death, as prison officials said they are investigating his death as a homicide.

Information on any suspect, or suspects, was not available.

No cause of death has been released, but an autopsy is scheduled, according to the Department of Corrections.

Ridgeville is a male-only, medium-security prison, according to the Department of Corrections. It is about 120 miles south of Columbia.

Fulton was serving serving a 15-year sentence after being convicted in a Richland County courtroom of voluntary manslaughter in 2009, prison records show. At that same time, Fulton was also convicted of second-degree burglary (10-year prison sentence) and grand larceny (five-year prison sentence), according to prison records.

He began serving his sentence in November 2011, and was projected to be released in March 2022, prison records show.

After serving time at several South Carolina prisons, Fulton was transferred to Ridgeland in December 2018, according to records.

Fulton was disciplined multiple times during his incarceration, but never attempted to escape.

