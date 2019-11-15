Governor will suspend SC sheriff accused of domestic violence if indicted

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster expects to suspend the Colleton County sheriff should he be indicted, the governor said this week.

Colleton Sheriff Robert Anderson “R.A.” Strickland, Jr., 40, is facing a domestic violence charge after he was accused by state police of repeatedly punching a woman in the face and preventing her from calling for help, according to a previous article from The State.

Though Strickland has been charged, the governor cannot suspend him from office until he in indicted, McMaster said.

“The governor has the authority to suspend the sheriff on indictment, which I will do,” McMaster said.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

If Strickland is convicted, the governor can then remove him from office, McMaster said.

“I think most of us in this state have zero tolerance for domestic violence,” McMaster said. “It’s a scourge.”

The governor can suspend an elected official from office only when that official has been indicted for a crime of “moral turpitude,” according to state law. The last time McMaster suspended an elected official was when Greenville County Sheriff William Lewis was indicted on charges of misconduct in office and obstruction of justice, according to an executive order from the governor’s office.

A grand jury, which is a collection of citizens, from South Carolina’s 14th Judicial Circuit that includes Colleton County will be in charge of indicting Strickland. An indictment means the grand jury found enough reason to believe that a criminal charge was warranted and that the charge will be tried in court. In the case that a grand jury does not indict Strickland, the charge against him will be dropped.

Strickland released a statement through the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office saying he placed himself on a leave of absence.

“This time will allow me to heal, and self-reflect on myself,” Strickland said. “I will strive to be stronger, and better at serving the citizens of Colleton, and my employees upon returning.”

Strickland announced that Chief Deputy Buddy Hill will be in charge at the sheriff’s office in his absence.