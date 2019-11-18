Martin Lawrence bringing ‘Lit’ comedy tour to Columbia in 2020

Martin Lawrence is hitting the road on the “Lit AF” comedy tour next year, and it includes a stop in Columbia.

The star comedian, known for his movie and TV roles, will host the event that is scheduled for Feb. 14, 2020 at Colonial Life Arena, according to a news release.

“Martin has proven to be a real touring force over the last years selling out marquee arenas across the country. His enduring film and TV resume is timeless and it has been such a pleasure and honor to work with one of the most legendary comedy forces in the business,” promoter Jesse Stoll said in the release. “Following on the heels of ‘Bad Boys For Life,’ he is bringing some of his biggest and baddest friends on the road continuing the LIT AF brand and bracing the world for a killer comedy explosion!”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Thursday, according to Ticketmaster. Special presale events will begin on Wednesday, according to the release.

Lawrence will host the event featuring stand up comedy performed by DeRay Davis, Bruce Bruce, and Michael Blackson, according to the tour’s website.

“Being on the road with this group of funny AF comedians is a blast,” Lawrence said in the release. “Bringing the tour back out on the road is always exciting, no two shows are the same and we all bring something different to the party.”

The Columbia show will be one of the first events on the tour, that is scheduled to kickoff in Washington D.C. on Jan. 31. Dates in Raleigh (Feb. 15) and Charlotte (March 14) are also on the tour’s schedule.

The lineup of performers Lawrence will be greeting will change regularly throughout the tour. Other comedians scheduled to perform include Rickey Smiley, Jay Pharoah, Lil’ Rel, Lil’ Duval, Hannibal Burress, and Tommy Davidson.

The tour will stop in Columbia less than a month after “Bad Boys For Life” hits movie screens, as the third film in the action/comedy series starring Lawrence and Will Smith.

In addition to his work in the “Bad Boys” films, Lawrence is also known for his roles in the “Big Momma’s House” movies among other comedies, and his TV show “Martin.”

