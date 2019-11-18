South Carolina

Sticky Fingers bandit: Window busted, purse taken from vehicle at Myrtle Beach restaurant

Well, someone got Sticky Fingers and it was from the ribs.

A family had its car broken into while dining at the Sticky Fingers restaurant near Coastal Grand Mall on Sunday evening. An employee saw a vehicle’s window smashed out in the parking lot and reported it to the owners, according to a police report.

The victim said his wife’s purse was stolen from under the driver’s seat. Inside the purse, were a library card and pictures of their family, according to the report.

There was no suspect information listed in the report.

Alex Lang
Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.
