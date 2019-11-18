DMV workers accused of taking bribes to let people skip line and fees, SC officials say

Lots of people joke about the long line at the DMV, but South Carolina investigators accused one man of cheating his way around it. Now three people face bribery charges.

On Friday, investigators arrested two employees from the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles for taking bribes. They also arrested Robbie Ray Biershenk, 42.

The two employees, 21-year-old Alyson Leigh McFerrin and Anna Elizabeth Seay, 25, are accused of taking cash in two separate bribery cases, according to warrants from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Anna Elizabeth Seay and Alyson Leigh McFerrin Spartanburg Detention Center

Investigators accused McFerrin of taking money from Biershenk so he could skip waiting in line to transfer 18 vehicle titles. The DMV typically allows only three title transfers a day.

SLED said the DMV clerk also put down the value of Biershenk’s vehicles as $1 so he could avoid paying the state’s infrastructure maintenance fee.

The alleged bribery scheme between McFerrin and Biershenk ran from the middle of September until Oct. 4, SLED said.

Investigators accused Seay of taking $200 cash in exchange for transferring the title of a mobile home into someone else’s name on Oct. 4.

Court and jail records show the three were released on bond Friday after their arrests.