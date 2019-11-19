West Columbia man caught smuggling contraband into prison in walking boot, officials say

A West Columbia man was caught trying to smuggle contraband inside a South Carolina prison that he hid inside a medical walking boot, the Department of Corrections said.

After he was caught with 12 grams of loose tobacco, things got worse for Jack Michael Kibler on his visit to Goodman Correctional Institution Saturday.

The 60-year-old Lexington County man was also busted for possessing marijuana and methamphetamines that were found in a search of his car, according to the Department of Corrections.

The tobacco was wrapped in black electrical tape and was found inside Kibler’s boot during a shakedown at the minimum-security prison on Broad River Road, the Department of Corrections said.

Prison officers then reviewed phone calls between Kibler and an inmate at Goodman and found evidence of a smuggling conspiracy, according to officials.

According to arrest warrants, Kibler confessed to the conspiracy and trying to sneak the tobacco into the prison.

Kibler consented to a search of his 1998 Toyota Camry and a police dog found marijuana in the glove compartment and meth balled up in a Family Dollar receipt in a storage area beneath the radio, arrest warrants show.

Kibler was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, introducing contraband into a prison and criminal conspiracy.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.