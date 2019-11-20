South Carolina
These Myrtle Beach musicians are nominated in this year’s Carolina Country Music awards
Six Myrtle Beach country music artists have been nominated for Carolina Country Music Association awards, which will be announced during the annual show in North Myrtle Beach in January, according to a release.
Local artists have been nominated for categories, including entertainer of the year, country single of the year, male artist of the year and songwriter of the year. The CCMA awards show is Jan. 25 at the House of Blues.
Myrtle Beach artist Kevin Nichols is one of five nominated for CCMA’s entertainer of the year, which will be determined by listeners of 93.9 WMIR in Myrtle Beach, 93.7 WYAY in Georgetown and Charleston and 100.1 WFAY in Fayetteville, North Carolina, the release states. Nichols is also nominated for male artist of the year, country single of the year for his song “Tomorrows Another Night,” and for the humanitarian award.
Other nominees include:
- Gary Alexander — country single of the year for “Like A Love Song,” songwriter of the year and the humanitarian award
- Ronnie Santella — bassist of the year
- Sean Hiler — keyboard/pianist of the year
- Joseph Anderson — drummer of the year
- Bert Johnson — drummer of the year
The formal annual event is for performers who reside or grew up in South Carolina or North Carolina, the release states. There will be live performances by artists from around the Carolinas. Tickets may be purchased online through https://www.CarolinaCountryMusicAwards.com.
