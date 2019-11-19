Post Malone announces Columbia concert is part of rapper’s tour in 2020

Rap superstar Post Malone is coming to Columbia.

The chart-topping Grammy nominee will bring his “Runaway Tour” to Colonial Life Arena on Feb. 29, 2020, according to a news release.

Tickets will go on sale to the public at 9 a.m. on Friday, and various presale events will begin Tuesday and run through Thursday. They will be sold online by Ticketmaster and at the box office at Colonial Life Arena.

Information on ticket prices was not available.

Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh will join Post Malone as special guest at the Columbia show.

Post Malone’s latest album, “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” recently returned to No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 for the fifth non-consecutive week, marking the longest run atop the chart this year, according to the release.

The hip hop star’s previous album “beerbongs & Bentleys,” went triple platinum, and he broke a 54-year-old record when he had nine songs in the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100, according to the release. Among his hits are “Congratulations,” “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse),” “I Fall Apart,” “Psycho,” “White Iverson,” and “Better Now.”

Following his concert in Columbia, Post Malone will make his only other appearance in the Carolinas on March 1, when he performs at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina.

This is the latest headliner announced at Colonial Life Arena in recent weeks, with Post Malone joining Elton John, KISS, Alan Jackson, Jojo Siwa and other acts who are coming to Columbia.

