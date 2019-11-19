Death of little boy at Columbia home being investigated by police, coroner

A 3-year-old child died at a Columbia home Tuesday morning, and the death is being investigated by police and the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

The death occurred at a Manse Street home, the Columbia Police Department said on Twitter. That’s near the intersection of Columbia College Drive and Farrow Road.

Officers responded to the home at about 9:30 a.m. after receiving a call, spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons told The State.

The child was identified as a 3-year-old boy by Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

An autopsy was performed on the toddler to determine his cause of death, Watts told The State.

“Anytime a child dies it’s suspicious,” Watts said.

Information on possible criminal charges was not available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.