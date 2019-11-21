Who is the next chief at the SC Department of Natural Resources? One of its own.

Robert Boyles, SC Department of Natural Resources director.

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources board chose one of its own Thursday -- agency marine resources director Robert Boyles -- to run the wildlife department after a months-long search.

If confirmed by the Senate, Boyles would continue duties he began earlier this year as interim director.

Popular with colleagues at the agency, Boyles would take over for Alvin Taylor, the affable ex-law enforcement officer who retired in May after seven years on the job.

Boyles, who became interim director in May, has worked with the DNR’s marine resources division in Charleston for more than two decades. He is a 51-year-old North Carolina native who lives in Mount Pleasant. He grew up in the Cheraw area along the North Carolina border.

The DNR board voted unanimously for Boyles after a brief closed door session to discuss personnel matters. Boyles beat out three other finalists for the position formerly held by Taylor.

Finalists for the job included DNR deputy director Emily Cope, department spokesman Robert McCullough and retired department biologist Bob Perry, Sen. Chip Campsen, R-Charleston, said.

The Department of Natural Resources is South Carolina’s wildlife and conservation agency. It has a range of duties, including enforcing hunting and fishing laws; conducting scientific research along the coast and in the state’s interior; issuing boat titles to hundreds of thousands of people; studying climate trends; providing hurricane forecasts; and managing thousands of acres of wildlife refuges, such as the Jocassee Gorges mountain preserve.

The DNR operates on a $35 million state budget and has about 1,000 employees. It owns about 280,000 acres of land, but manages more than 1 million acres.

After settling in, the next DNR director will face plenty of challenges.

The DNR has found itself in need of more law officers to enforce hunting and fishing regulations, while also helping to make cases against illegal wildlife traders who try to set up shop in South Carolina. The state has some of the weakest laws governing the illegal trade of reptiles in the country. The department is seeking more than $1 million in next year’s budget to hire more officers.

Agency officials also must determine whether to seek more funding to study water withdrawals from the state’s major river basins, and to develop as state water plan. The DNR board was asked by state water suppliers at its meeting Thursday to support $8 million to $10 million in additional funding from the Legislature.

A key issue with the next director also will be balancing political concerns by state lawmakers with scientific studies that call for changes in state wildlife management.

The department often finds itself under pressure from outdoorsmen, state lawmakers and others for positions it takes on wildlife and natural resources.

Last spring, the agency found itself in a dispute with state Sen. Stephen Goldfinch over enforcement efforts at the Tom Yawkey Wildlife Center in Georgetown County. A proviso Goldfinch had put in the state budget would have prevented the agency from enforcing hunting and fishing laws on the preserve. The issue later was resolved.

The DNR also sustained criticism this past spring after it said a longer hunting season was hurting wild turkey populations. The department routinely runs into trouble with lawmakers over fishing limits. Unlike in many states, the S.C. Legislature must sign off on any new restrictions on hunting and fishing.

The next director must be confirmed by the Senate, which has become increasingly quizzical of certain candidates to run agencies. This past year, the recommended director to lead the state Conservation Bank drew criticism from some senators who questioned why he was chosen over more experienced candidates. The candidate, former state Rep. Mike Pitts, withdrew his name after being grilled in the Senate.

Gov. Henry McMaster has given “his enthusiastic approval’’ for the board’s choice as new director, the governor’s office told The State. Mark Plowden, the governor’s deputy chief of staff, participated in the selection and interview process, McMaster’s office said. The Senate should confirm the DNR’s choice, the governor’s office said.

The department for years was run by biologists, but that changed when Taylor took the director’s post in 2012 after the outspoken, long-time director John Frampton was forced out by the board.

Under Taylor, the agency had plenty of successes, including establishment of a viewing tower on the state’s highest peak, Sassafras Mountain, and protection of Cook’s Mountain, an unusually tall land formation in otherwise flat Richland County. But while director, Taylor’s agency also was criticized for caving to pressure from politicians who wanted a new road through a state nature preserve near Myrtle Beach and for sitting on a climate change report.

McCullough, a law enforcement officer, is the department’s chief spokesman and director of outreach. He is a familiar voice with the agency and widely quoted in the media across South Carolina.

Cope has risen through the ranks at the DNR to become a department deputy director. As deputy director, she handles some of the biggest issues the DNR deals with in an agency traditonally dominated by men.

Perry, who formerly worked at the DNR’s Samworth Wildlife Refuge in Georgetown County, is the department’s former chief of environmental permitting, a post that examines state and federal permits to determine how development can affect fish and wildlife.