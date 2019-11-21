Lexington woman killed walking on busy road overnight, coroner says

A Lexington woman was killed overnight when she was hit by a car while she was walking on a busy road, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office said.

Terry B. Aughtry died after being hit by vehicle, Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release.

The 60-year-old was walking in the 1500 block of North Lake Drive just before 9:30 p.m. when she was struck, according to the release. That is less than two miles from the intersection with Corley Mill Road.

Aughtry was taken to an area hospital where she died as a result of the injuries she suffered, Fisher said.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash and stopped to try and help Aughtry, according to the release.

Information on any possible criminal charges was not available, but the death is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

