23-year-old killed in car crash near Columbia airport, Lexington County coroner says

A Midlands man was killed and another person was hospitalized after a car crash Sunday near Columbia Metropolitan Airport, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office said.

The single-vehicle collision occurred at 5:15 p.m. on the Columbia Airport Expressway in West Columbia, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. That is the road leading to the airport’s entrance, previously named the John Hardee Expressway.

Alexander R. Jeffcoat was the person killed in the wreck, Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release.

The 23-year-old Lexington man was driving a 2008 Infinity G35 when it ran off the road to the right and flipped as it crashed, according to Tidwell.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Jeffcoat was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle as it overturned, Tidwell said.

He died at the scene, according to Fisher.

The passenger in the car was wearing a seat belt, the coroner said.

After freeing themselves from the wreck, that person was taken to an area hospital, according to Tidwell. Fisher said the injuries are considered minor.

Information on what led up to the collision was not available, but it remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.