One killed, another person fighting to live after Midlands crash, SC cops say

One person is dead and another suffered life-threatening injuries in an early-morning Midlands crash, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The single-vehicle collision occurred at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday on Broad River Road in Newberry County, Master Trooper David Jones said.

Two people were in a 2011 Ford Escape that was heading west, when it ran off the road to the right and hit several trees, according to Jones.

Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt and both were ejected as the SUV crashed, Jones said.

One person died at the scene while the other was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to Jones.

The Newberry County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the crash victim after notifying the next of kin.

Information on what led up to the collision was not available, but it remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.

There is no word if there will be any criminal charges.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.