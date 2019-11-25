Roommate finds man and woman dead in murder-suicide, Richland County Sheriff says

A man and woman were found shot to death Sunday in what the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is calling a murder-suicide.

A roommate in a residence in the 2500 block of Banner Hill Road found the bodies and called 911 at about 3:30 p.m., the sheriff’s department said. The residence is about a mile north of the intersection of Caughman and Trotter roads.

Responding deputies discovered both the man and woman had gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to a news release.

Information on which person was the shooter was not available.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the man and woman after notifying the next of kin.

The sheriff’s department said the shooting is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

The deaths are being investigated by the sheriff’s department and coroner’s office. It is one of five shooting deaths on Sunday reported by the coroner.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.