South Carolina

South Carolina man had dream of winning the lottery. Now he’s $250k richer

A South Carolina man had a dream about winning the lotto, he the told the South Carolina Education Lottery. A couple days later, his number was up.

Kevin Miller, of North Charleston, claimed his $250,000 prize recently, lotto officials said.

He bought a $10 scratch-off ticket at a store in Summerville on his way to work, according to the lottery.

“I hesitated on buying the ticket, because I was in a hurry and the guy in front of me in line was taking a long time,” he told lottery officials.

He said he plans use the jackpot to buy a new house with his fiancee, according to the lottery.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Charles Duncan
Charles Duncan
Charles Duncan covers what’s happening right now across North and South Carolina, from breaking news to fun or interesting stories from across the region. He holds degrees from N.C. State University and Duke and lives two blocks from the ocean in Myrtle Beach.
  Comments  