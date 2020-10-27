Search ends for ‘at-risk’ man reported missing by Lexington police

A Tuesday search for an “at-risk” South Carolina man last seen in Lexington ended when he was found, police said.

Shortly after Lonnie Stephen Randall was reported missing, the Lexington Police Department said the man was located by family.

The 58-year-old Monetta resident was safe, police said in a news release.

Before he was reported missing, Randall was seen Monday afternoon on Gibson Road, near Hendrix Street in Lexington, according to the release. That’s near the junction of U.S. 1 and U.S. 378, and across from Mount Olive CME Church.

Randall was considered at risk because of ongoing mental health issues, police said.

There was no word if Randall was alone when he went missing or where he was located.

