Lindsey Graham, Jaime Harrison will meet in final Senate debate before Election Day

Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and his Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison will take the debate stage one last time before Election Day on Friday after their debate, originally scheduled for last week, was canceled over Graham’s conflicting schedule on Capitol Hill.

Hosted by South Carolina ETV and Charleston’s Post and Courier, the final and third debate will air live at 7 p.m. Friday on ETV’s television network, on South Carolina Public Radio and stream on ETV’s website and social media platforms.

JUST ANNOUNCED: U.S. Senate debate rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.; will air live on #SCETV & @SCPublicRadio and will stream live on https://t.co/9KJVTs9adl, https://t.co/v2td3SAAxQ and on SCETV's social media channels https://t.co/k5MlaqkSVq @postandcourier pic.twitter.com/0KJqEavhyh — SCETV (@SCETV) October 27, 2020

The Buzz on SC Politics Newsletter Click here to sign up.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The high-stakes U.S. Senate race in South Carolina has drawn increased attention over the last few months as polls show a narrowing race between the third-term incumbent and Harrison, the former chairman of the S.C. Democratic Party.

Financially, Harrison has found himself in a cushy spot, surpassing this month the $100 million mark raised in the election cycle.

As of a week ago, Harrison had $3.5 million cash on hand.

Graham also has been flooded with donations, taking in more than $74 million this 2020 cycle.

The senator could get a boost a week out from Election Day. He heads into the final week of campaigning fresh off of the Senate’s confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s latest pick for the U.S. Supreme Court. Graham helped shepherd Barrett’s confirmation as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which fast tracked vetting of the jurist, who was sworn in Monday.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

On Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence held a rally in Greenville, and Graham was expected to attend.

Friday’s debate will be the candidates’ third and final match up after they rescheduled this month. Graham’s campaign said the senator had to get back to Washington for votes, including for a vote on Barrett’s nomination.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.