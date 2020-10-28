This year’s Southern Living Showcase Home is in Beaufort County! You can tour it soon

Have you ever wished you could live inside the pages of Southern Living magazine?

Well, the next best thing is coming to the Habersham community in Beaufort.

The 2020 Southern Living Showcase Home will be open for tours during select dates in November and December. During December, the home will be decorated for the holiday season.

The 2020 Southern Living Showcase Home in Habersham, South Carolina. Habersham Properties Submitted

The single-story cottage is located on 10 North Loudon.

It features authentic pinewood floors throughout with quartz countertops and custom cabinetry in the kitchen and bathrooms.

The home, a special collaboration with Southern Living Magazine and the Southern Living Custom Builder Program, has “the perfect blend of luxury with all the comforts of home,” the event page says.

An common area space in the Southern Living Showcase Home. Habersham Properties Submitted

The 2,027-square-foot home, which has two or three bedrooms and two baths, is listed for sale by Habersham Properties for $599, 917.

Tours are $10 a person. Tickets can be bought online now or at the Habersham Land Company office starting Nov. 4. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to local non-profit Friends of Caroline Hospice.

The event page notes social distancing will be observed on all tours, with a limited amount of people allowed in the home at a time, and Beaufort County is also enforcing a COVID-19 mask requirement ordinance.

Habersham is one of 10 Southern Living-Inspired Communities, which are selected neighborhoods that “embrace a pride of place and encourage new traditions of living in the South” by “preserving the long-favored lifestyle of our region with some of the best ideas in urban planning, architecture, landscape design, and recreation,” according to the program’s website.

Other sneak peek photos of some areas of the cottage:

A sneak peek at the Southern Living Showcase Home. Habersham Properties Submitted

A bedroom in the Southern Living Showcase Home. Habersham Properties Submitted

An screened in porch area in the Southern Living Showcase Home. Habersham Properties Submitted

An outdoor patio area in the Southern Living Showcase Home. Habersham Properties Submitted