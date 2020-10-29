Charlotte Observer Logo
Death under investigation after officials say man fell, had a heart attack in SC jail

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death of a man who fell and suffered a heart attack while being booked into jail earlier this month.

Robert Dale Robertson, 55, went into cardiac arrest in the Anderson County Detention Center on Oct. 17 “after sustaining a fall,” according to a news release from the county coroner.

Robertson collapsed in the processing area, and jail employees tried to resuscitate him using CPR, the Anderson County Coroner’s Office said. Paramedics arrived and successfully resuscitated him.

Robertson was rushed to a hospital where he was put on life support, but he died a week later on Oct. 24, the coroner said.

An autopsy performed Tuesday revealed that Robertson had a neck injury “secondary to the fall,” according to the coroner’s office.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death alongside SLED.

Mitchell Willetts
Mitchell Willetts is a real-time news reporter covering the Carolinas for McClatchy. He is a University of Oklahoma graduate and outdoors enthusiast.
