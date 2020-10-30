‘It is critical that we act now’: Upstate sees sudden increase in COVID-19 cases

Generic Greenville. 8/24/20 tglantz@thestate.com

Ten percent of the total number of COVID-19 cases in Greenville County have occurred in the past two weeks, marking a rapid rise in infections in the Upstate county, the interim director of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said Friday.

Dr. Brannon Traxler said Greenville County has had 1,600 cases in the last two weeks and 17,000 since the pandemic began.

Traxler and the heads of Greenville County health systems held a news conference to plead with the community to wear masks, use hand sanitizer and not gather in groups indoors.

“It is critical that we act now,” Traxler said.

Greenville County had the most new cases in the state reported Thursday. Richland County was second.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Dr. Eric Ossmann of Prisma Health Upstate said on Sept. 1 the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 infection was 70. On Friday, it was 130.

The doctors said they were particularly concerned about the upcoming holidays.

Dr. Wendell James, chief clinical officer at Prisma Health Upstate, said he usually has 25 to 35 people gather for Thanksgiving.

“I can’t do that this year,” he said. “Be responsible for your loved ones.”

James said he thinks people are suffering from COVID fatigue and want life to return to normal.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“We cannot allow that to happen,” he said.

Marcus Blackstone, chief clinical officer at Bon Secours St. Francis Health System, said his hospital has seen a 75% increase in hospitalizations in the past two weeks.

“We’re headed absolutely in the wrong direction,” he said.

Traxler said it is difficult to know where people contract the virus now that it is so widespread, but it is a risk anytime anyone gathers with someone outside their household. Most outbreaks are coming from people gathering in small to medium-sized groups.

Traxler also said people who are in the community regularly should be tested once a month.

Access to testing is good, she said, but she would like to see more people getting tested. Also, the turnaround time for results has improved to 24-48 hours.

Greenville Mayor Knox White said the police and fire departments are visiting businesses that flaunt the city’s mask ordinance, and city leaders are considering whether it’s time to start fining people.

White cautioned people to watch what is happening in Europe, where infections have risen and businesses are being shut down again.

White said closing businesses again is a function of the state, not the city.