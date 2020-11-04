Tractor trailer driver killed on highway running through Midlands area, SC cops say

One person is dead after a tractor trailer crashed on a section of an interstate running through the Midlands area, South Carolina Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 7 p.m. Tuesday, near the 99 mile marker on Interstate 95, Master Trooper David Jones said. That’s near Exit 98, which is the junction with S.C. 6, and close to the Clarendon County line.

A 2021 Freightliner truck was heading south on I-95 when it ran off the left side of the road, according to Jones. The 18-wheeler hit a median and flipped over, Jones said.

The truck driver was wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, according to Jones.

No other injuries were reported by Highway Patrol.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the truck driver after notifying the next of kin.

Information on what caused the truck to veer into the median was not available, but the crash is being investigated by Highway Patrol.

Through Tuesday, 863 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2020, according to the Department of Public Safety.

There have been at least 31 people killed in Orangeburg County crashes in 2020, and this was the second involving a tractor trailer, according to DPS.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

