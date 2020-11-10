Charlotte Observer Logo
Some SC schools to use ultraviolet light to fight coronavirus. A few things to know.

Even if schools are carefully sanitized, experts say, the coronavirus will spread once the students are in close contact in places like the school bus.
Even if schools are carefully sanitized, experts say, the coronavirus will spread once the students are in close contact in places like the school bus. ANDY BURRISS aburriss@heraldonline.com
ROCK HILL, SC

The Chester County School District announced in October that they would use ultraviolet lights to help fight the spread of COVID-19. Lewisville Elementary, in Richburg, will be the first in the district to use this technology -- and one of the first in the nation, said district Public Information Officer Chris Christoff.

“We’re extremely honored to be among the first to utilize this technology,” said Chester County School District Superintendent Antwon Sutton at the time. “We’ve chosen Lewisville Elementary based on the fact that elementary schools have been identified as more high risk when it comes to exposure.”

The technology is already being installed, and the district anticipates completion this month, Christoff said.

Is UV technology safe? Will it be effective? Here’s what The Herald found out.

Tobie Nell Perkins
Tobie Nell Perkins covers Chester County for the Herald. She was hired by the Herald in partnership with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. She graduated from the University of Florida and has won awards for her stories from the Society of Professional Journalists and the Florida Society of News Editors.
