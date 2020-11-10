Dad accused of shooting and killing his daughter’s boyfriend, South Carolina cops say

A 72-year-old father is accused of shooting and killing his daughter’s boyfriend in South Carolina, officials say.

Kenneth Glen Lewis is facing a murder charge after he admitted to the shooting in Roebuck, a spokesperson for the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office told McClatchy News in an email Tuesday.

The alleged incident came after Lewis’ daughter went to the Augusta Burn Center for injuries from a kerosene heater, according to the sheriff’s department.

“A possible motive for the incident stems from the suspect believing the victim was responsible for his daughter’s burn injuries” Lt. Kevin Bobo said.

The victim, who had been dating Lewis’ daughter, was found Monday morning with wounds that likely came from a shotgun, according to an incident report. He was taken to a hospital and died, officials say.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The victim was identified as 39-year-old Lorn Kyle Wofford of Pauline.

“We will follow through with a forensic exam to enhance the investigation and collect potential evidence,” the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said Monday.

Officials say Lewis was arrested and gave his confession after deputies read him his rights. In addition to murder, he is facing a charge of “possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime,” according to authorities.

Lewis is from Roebuck, roughly 5 miles southwest of Spartanburg.