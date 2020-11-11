Charleston International Airport evacuated after TSA finds suspicious package

Charleston International Airport was evacuated on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. File graphic

Charleston International Airport, the largest airport in South Carolina, has been evacuated Wednesday afternoon after authorities found a suspicious package.

According to a 12:40 p.m. tweet shared by the airport in North Charleston, a suspicious package was found by Transportation Security Administration officials.

“Authorities are on site and we will share updates as we can,” the tweet continued.

Repeated attempts to reach Charleston airport officials for further details about the evacuation that happened on Veteran’s Day were not immediately returned.

According to online flight trackers, all flights to the airport are being held or diverted until at least 3 p.m. Wednesday, citing security reasons.

Check back for updates to this developing story.