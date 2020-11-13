Charlotte Observer Logo
USC could be getting an Apple store on campus for students, faculty, staff and alumni

The University of South Carolina could be getting an Apple store on campus, a top official said at a board of trustees meeting Friday.

The Apple store would not be open to only USC students, faculty, staff and alumni and would be a part of a new project called the iCarolina Tech Hub, said Bill Kirkland, USC’s executive director in the office of economic engagement.

Should the project come to fruition, this would be the first Apple store within an hour’s drive of Columbia. The nearest Apple store to Columbia is Augusta. Greenville, Charleston and Charlotte also have Apple stores, according to the company’s website.

Details about the proposed hub — which could also include an “IBM Skills Academy” and a partnership with Siemens — were preliminary, but the point is to get students acquainted with cutting edge technology and software before they graduate, Kirkland said.

“It’s all about real-time, real-life experiences,” Kirkland said at the meeting.

It’s unclear where the hub would be, how much it would cost, what it would look like, etc.

Kirkland said more details will be released at a later date.

Lucas Daprile
Lucas Daprile has been covering the University of South Carolina and higher education since March 2018.
