In a changing of the guard, Sen. Brad Hutto elected SC Senate Democrats’ new leader 

South Carolina’s Senate Democrats have a new leader heading into what will be one of the most consequential four-year terms.

In a changing of the guard, South Carolina Sen. Brad Hutto was elected on Tuesday as the next leader of the Senate Democrats.

The 63-year-old trial attorney from Orangeburg succeeds Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler. A Lexington Democrat, Setzler told his colleagues last week that after eight years at the party’s helm he would not to seek reelection to the leadership post after Democrats’ power in the Senate was further minimized on election night, when Republicans flipped three blue seats red.

As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, in his new role, Hutto will become even more important heading into a year when the Legislature is expected to debate more conservative policy ideas that include strict anti-abortion legislation. And he will help guide Democrats through reapportionment, when lawmakers draw district lines based on the U.S. Census population.

“While we’re fewer in numbers, the issues remain the same,” Hutto said. “The challenges remain the same.”

Hutto said he pledged to lead the Senate Democrats through the hard work to ensure that Democrats’ “voices are heard.”

