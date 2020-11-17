Did SC’s Graham call for GA ballots to be destroyed? That’s ‘ridiculous,’ he says

Georgia’s Secretary of State accused South Carolina’s senior senator, Lindsey Graham, of suggesting that legally cast ballots be thrown out, multiple news outlets reported Monday night after the details were first revealed by the Washington Post.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the Seneca Republican reached out to him following the election, where Georgia appeared poised to flip blue for President-elect Joe Biden. Election officials were still performing a recount by hand as of Tuesday morning.

Raffensperger told multiple news outlets that Graham questioned him about signature matching on ballots and wanted to know whether all ballots could be matched. The secretary of state also said he felt that Graham implied that he could toss out all mail-in ballots in counties with high rates of mismatched signatures.

Graham, one of President Donald Trump’s staunchest allies, issued a broad denial of the accusations, calling them “ridiculous” to multiple news outlets.

Several Democrats in Congress were quick to condemn Graham on social media.

“Senate Republicans shouldn’t be applying pressure on election officials to overturn the will of the people,” former Democratic presidential hopeful and current U.S. Sen. Cory Booker tweeted Monday.

“More evidence that Trump and his despicable enablers don’t give a single damn about democracy, and will tell any lie and break any law to try to silence American voters,” former Democratic presidential hopeful and current U.S. Rep. Eric Swallwell tweeted.

South Carolina’s congressional delegation, including House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, did not post to social media about the accusations.

As Trump has refused to accept the results of the election and has continued to allege widespread voter fraud, Graham has echoed similar claims. Graham has also donated half a million dollars to help the presidents legal fight. But several of the Trump campaigns challenges to election results and accusations of fraud have fallen through or have been proven false.