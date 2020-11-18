‘I hope to win more,’ woman says after scratching off $350,000 SC lottery ticket

An Anderson, South Carolina woman beat long odds to win $350,000 in the lottery, but she’s not done playing the numbers yet.

Initially she was stunned, the anonymous winner told SC Education Lottery officials. She always thought she would win big eventually, but when she scratched off her $10 Mighty Jumbo Bucks ticket at home, it was hard to accept what she was seeing.

“I was numb,” she said, according to a lottery news release. “I’ve been saying one of these days I was going to win, but when it happened I was shocked.”

There’s two things she’s sure to spend the money on. First, she’s going to pay off her house, she said. Second, she’s going to buy more tickets.

“I hope to win more,” she said.

The odds of her winning were 1-in-857,142, according to lottery officials.

There are two more top prizes left to win in the $10 Mighty Jumbo Bucks game.

The KP Foodmart on E. River St., where she purchased the ticket, earned a $3,500 commission for the sale.