Search underway for missing Columbia teenager last seen a day ago, sheriff says

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in the search for a missing Columbia teenager.

Jaiden Jeffery was last seen at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The last sighting of Jaiden was at his home on Bayfield Road, according to the release. That’s near the junction of Interstate 77 and SC 277.

Jaiden left home without medications he requires for a medical condition, the sheriff’s department said. Further information on the condition was not available.

There was no word if Reeder was alone when he departed.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The sheriff’s department described Jaiden as a 6-foot-1, 205 male with black hair and brown eyes, who was seen wearing wearing a black basketball jacket and grey shorts.

Anyone with information on Jeffery is asked to call 911, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

In an unrelated search, the sheriff’s department was looking for a missing man Thursday. Charles Reeder was had not been seen since about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the S.C. State Federal Credit Union location on Hardscrabble Road, the sheriff’s department said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.