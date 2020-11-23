Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

South Carolina

Man dies after returning to flaming trailer for pants

The Associated Press

RIDGEWAY, S.C.

A man who escaped a trailer fire in South Carolina died when he went back into the mobile home to get his pants, an official said.

Fire personnel responding to a call about the blaze early Sunday morning found Henry Hill Jr., 68, on the floor of the trailer in Ridgeway, Kershaw County Coroner David West said in a statement. Hill had smoke inhalation and thermal burns on his body from the heat.

Two other people who lived in the home had escaped the fire, West said.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

News

3-day ticket blitz, 130 $100 citations for going maskless

November 23, 2020 7:08 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service