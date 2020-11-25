COVID-19 hospitalizations in SC up 22% since last week

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to shoot up in South Carolina, according to state health department data.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 ballooned to 940 on Wednesday, a 22% spike since the beginning of last week, according to the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control. It’s the third consecutive day coronavirus hospitalizations have hit a 30-day high.

The rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday comes as state health officials announced 1,243 new confirmed coronavirus cases and four additional deaths.

More than 197,000 people in South Carolina have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since testing began in March and 4,015 have died, DHEC said.

Testing has ramped up considerably in the past week, with some popular testing sites processing more than 100 people per hour in recent days, according to the agency.

DHEC reported 8,991 tests Wednesday, the second lowest daily total in the past week and the first time since Sunday that fewer than 10,000 tests were conducted.

Nearly 14% of the tests reported Wednesday came back positive, the highest positivity rate reported since late last week.

Percent positive rates provide an idea of how widespread coronavirus infection is in a testing area, with higher numbers indicating there are likely more people infected with COVID-19 in the community who have not been tested and who may unwittingly spread the disease to others.

The World Health Organization earlier this year advised governments not to reopen until percent positive rates were at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves, and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.

