USC President Caslen tests positive for COVID-19

University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen said Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

It was on Tuesday night when Caslen said he learned he was confirmed to have the coronavirus.

USC’s president said he is in good health and is isolating at home, where he continues to work.

The positive test should serve as a reinforcement that everyone needs to get tested for COVID-19 on a regular basis to protect themselves, as well as loved ones, Caslen said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

