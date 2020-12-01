SC reports 1,297 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths Tuesday

In this Thursday, July 23, 2020 file photo, a biomedical engineering graduate student handles a swab and specimen vial in a new COVID-19 on-campus testing lab in Boston. AP

South Carolina public health officials on Tuesday reported 1,297 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths from coronavirus complications in the state.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control has now reported at least 1,000 new positive tests daily for the past two weeks.

More than 205,000 people in South Carolina have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since March and 4,091 have died, DHEC said.

Nearly 18% of the 7,375 tests reported Tuesday came back positive, according to public health officials.

Percent positive rates provide an idea of how widespread coronavirus infections are in a testing area, with higher numbers indicating there are likely more people infected with COVID-19 in the community who have not been tested and who may unwittingly spread the disease to others.

The World Health Organization earlier this year advised governments not to reopen until percent positive rates were at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves, and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.

