Help needed in search for missing Richland County man with medical condition

A search was underway Thursday for a missing Irmo man, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Jerry Baumgardner was last seen leaving his home at about 1 a.m., the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

There’s urgency to find the 77-year-old because he has a medical condition, the sheriff’s department said. Information on the condition was not available.

When he was leaving his home, Baumgardner was driving his 2006 gray Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, with the South Carolina license plate number QUY-657, according to the release.

The sheriff’s department described Baumgardner as a 5-foot-10, 210-pound man with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.