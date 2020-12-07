SC’s Jim Clyburn tapped to chair President Elect Biden’s inaugural committee

The congressman who has been dubbed South Carolina’s Democratic “king maker,” U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, has been selected to chair President Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration committee, according to a statement from the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

Clyburn, whose endorsement helped push Biden’s lagging primary campaign to a resounding victory, said he was “proud” to be selected to the committee, which will help plan activities that will take place on inauguration day.

Biden was falling behind in national polls after poor performances in the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary. Heading into South Carolina’s primary, Biden secured an endorsement from Clyburn, which propelled him to a win in every county in the state. After the performance, Biden’s campaign was strengthened, and he went on to win the nomination.

Clyburn will be joined by co-chairs Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmire, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, of Louisiana, and U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, of Delaware.

“(Vice President Elect) Kamala (Harris) and I are honored and grateful to these leaders for joining our inaugural committee as co-chairs and helping to organize a safe inauguration for all Americans,” Biden said in a statement. “These leaders reflect the strength, spirit, and diversity of America and have always held a steadfast commitment to restoring the soul of the nation, building back the middle class, and unifying the country. We are proud of their support and know they will help plan an inauguration that will reflect our nation’s shared values.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Clyburn called the event “one of the most important inaugurations in America’s history.”

“The peaceful transfer of power surrounding the inauguration is a bedrock of American democracy that represents our nation’s highest ideals,” Clyburn said in a statement. “This inauguration will show the country and the world something I have always known: we know Joe, and Joe knows us.”

Clyburn and his co-chairs will face a unique challenge in preparing for the inauguration as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Biden has said he plans to hold more digital events, rather than the massive in-person gatherings that usually surround the president’s swearing in. He compared his vision to the inauguration to the largely digital Democratic National Convention this summer.