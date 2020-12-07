SC reports another 2,413 COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing 4-day total to 10,000

South Carolina reported 2,413 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number of cases reported since Friday to more than 10,000.

The state has now reported at least 2,000 cases each day for the past four days and at least 1,000 cases each day for the past 20 days, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Before Saturday, South Carolina had never reported consecutive days with more than 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Its only longer string of consecutive days with 1,000 confirmed cases came over the summer, when cases topped 1,000 for 33 straight days from July 8 to Aug. 9.

In addition to the continued surge in new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Monday, DHEC also announced 12 deaths from the virus.

Since March, nearly 219,000 people in South Carolina have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and 4,249 have died, according to DHEC.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has also surged in the past week. Of the 12,452 tests reported Monday, 19.4% were positive.

The seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate, which provides an idea of how widespread infection is in a testing area, is at its highest point since mid-July.

Elevated percent positive rates indicate there are likely more people infected with COVID-19 in the community who have not yet been tested and that testing may need to be ramped up.

The World Health Organization earlier this year advised governments not to reopen until percent positive rates were at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

Roughly 14% of all COVID-19 tests administered in South Carolina since March have come back positive, according to DHEC. The state’s 7-day percent positive rate briefly dipped below 5% in mid-May, but has otherwise remained well above the WHO’s guidelines for reopening.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves, and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.