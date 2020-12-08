Midlands man shot and killed in his home identified by coroner

An investigation is underway after a Midlands man was fatally shot in his home, the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.

Christopher Curbeam died at his home on Jewell Drive Sunday, Coroner Chris Hill said in a news release. That’s in the Simpson area, according to the release.

The 49-year-old was shot multiple times in what Hill called a homicide.

No other injuries were reported by the coroner’s office.

Information on a shooter, or shooters, was not made available, and there was no word on what led to the gunfire.

Messages left with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office were not immediately returned.

The shooting is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-635-4141, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.

