SC reports 2,139 COVID cases, 26 deaths Wednesday

South Carolina on Wednesday reported 2,139 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths from the virus.

The state has now reported at least 2,000 daily coronavirus cases for each of the past six days. Until the recent surge in cases, South Carolina had never reported consecutive days with more than 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Since March, more than 223,000 people in South Carolina have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and 4,289 have died.

The state counts another 16,304 cases, including 71 Wednesday, as probable positives, and another 332 deaths, including one Wednesday, as probable COVID-19 deaths.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has not received a lab test result, but has virus symptoms or a positive antibody test. Probable deaths are ones where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has also jumped in the past week. Of the 10,411 tests reported Wednesday, 20.5% were positive.

The seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate, which provides an idea of how widespread infection is in a testing area, is at its highest point since mid-July.

Elevated percent positive rates indicate there are likely more people infected with COVID-19 in the community who have not yet been tested and that testing may need to be ramped up.

The World Health Organization earlier this year advised governments not to reopen until percent positive rates were at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

More than 14% of all COVID-19 tests administered in South Carolina since March have come back positive, according to DHEC. The state’s 7-day percent positive rate briefly dipped below 5% in mid-May, but has otherwise remained well above the WHO’s guidelines for reopening.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves, and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.