SC reports 2,364 COVID cases, 11 deaths Monday as vaccine arrives in state

South Carolina on Monday reported 2,364 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths from the virus, as limited shipments of a coronavirus vaccine began to arrive at several health care facilities around the state.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control has now reported more than 2,000 daily cases in 10 of the past 11 days. Prior to the spike in cases this month, South Carolina had not reported consecutive days with more than 2,000 confirmed cases.

Since March, nearly 237,000 people in South Carolina have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and 4,398 have died, data show.

The state counts another 17,991 cases, including 14 Monday as probable positives, and another 353 deaths, including one Monday, as probable COVID-19 deaths.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has had a positive antigen test or has virus symptoms and is at high risk for infection. Probable deaths are ones where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

State health officials Monday announced the receipt of an initial shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine, which received emergency use authorization Friday. Nearly 43,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive by Wednesday and between 200,000 and 300,000 doses should reach South Carolina by year’s end, according to DHEC.

The state’s vaccination plan prioritizes front line medical workers and residents of long-term care facilities to receive the first doses, followed by people at increased risk of contracting the virus or at high risk of experiencing severe complications from it.

Because the general public likely won’t be able to get vaccinated for a number of months, state health officials have advised South Carolinians to continue wearing masks, keep safe distances from others, avoid congregating indoors and get tested for COVID-19.

DHEC reported another 11,633 tests Monday, of which 20.3% were positive.

The seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate, which provides an idea of how widespread infection is in a testing area, is at its highest point since mid-July.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Elevated percent positive rates indicate there are likely more people infected with COVID-19 in the community who have not yet been tested and that testing may need to be ramped up.

The World Health Organization earlier this year advised governments not to reopen until percent positive rates were at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

Roughly 14.6% of all COVID-19 tests administered in South Carolina since March have come back positive, according to DHEC. The state’s 7-day percent positive rate briefly dipped below 5% in mid-May, but has otherwise remained well above the WHO’s guidelines for reopening.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves, and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.