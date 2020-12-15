First COVID vaccinations happening today at Lexington Medical Center

Lexington Medical Center will begin vaccinating employees Tuesday afternoon after receiving nearly 3,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at its West Columbia campus earlier in the day, the hospital announced.

“The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine is a historic moment for Lexington Medical Center, our community and the world,” Tod Augsburger, president & CEO of Lexington Medical Center, said in a statement. “We’ve been anxiously anticipating this monumental day and hope it signifies a turning point and the beginning of the end of this global pandemic.”

The hospital is among 15 health care systems across South Carolina that have received shipments of the vaccine so far, the Department of Health and Environmental Control said Tuesday.

The state and enrolled medical providers will have received all 43,000 of its initial shipment of vaccine doses by Wednesday, DHEC said. Thereafter, vaccines will be shipped to the state on a weekly basis with between 200,000 and 300,000 doses anticipated to arrive in South Carolina by year’s end, according to the agency.

Lexington Medical Center received its initial allotment of 2,925 doses at 9:30 a.m., and will begin administering them to employees at 3 p.m.

The vaccines, which must be kept at ultra-cold temperatures, arrived in a single box packed with dry ice and are being stored in freezers at minus 70 degrees Celsius.

They’ll be distributed based on a prioritization schedule that takes into account the extent of an employee’s contact with COVID-19 patients and those who stand to benefit most from the vaccine, the hospital said.

Front line medical workers and residents of long-term care facilities will be the first populations in the state vaccinated, according to South Carolina’s vaccination plan.

Others who are at increased risk of contracting the virus or are at high risk of experiencing severe complications from it will be prioritized for vaccination next, followed by the general public.

DHEC has not set firm time frames for each phase of vaccine distribution, but has said it will make South Carolinians aware when the vaccine is available to them.

The agency said the initial distribution phase, which is focused on preventing deaths and protecting medial professionals, could last several weeks or months, depending on the supply and demand of the vaccine.

In the meantime, state health officials have advised South Carolinians to continue wearing masks, keep safe distances from others, avoid congregating indoors and get tested for COVID-19.

“Together, with our federal, state and local partners, DHEC is committed to ensuring that everyone who wants to receive vaccine in South Carolina will eventually be vaccinated,” state epidemiologist Linda Bell said in a statement Tuesday. “However, the number of doses is currently limited in South Carolina, like in all states. That’s why we are calling on all South Carolinians to step up by stepping back, to ensure the most vulnerable among us and those who keep us alive are vaccinated first.”