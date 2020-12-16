Charleston County’s Dawson confirmed by US Senate to be new SC federal judge

Joe Dawson, longtime general counsel for Charleston County, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate to a federal judgeship. Courtesy, Charleston County government

Longtime Charleston County general counsel Joseph Dawson III was confirmed Wednesday by the U.S. Senate on a 56-39 vote as South Carolina’s newest federal judge.

Dawson, 50, a graduate of The Citadel and the University of South Carolina Law School, will be the only African American male judge on the state’s federal bench. He still will have to be formally sworn in.

Federal judges, who oversee federal civil and criminal trials, are lifetime appointments. They make $210,900 a year and are usually allowed to hire two law clerks to help them.

It sometimes takes many months for a judicial candidate’s vetting to take place and his or her nomination to go through first the Senate Judiciary Committee and then the U.S. Senate.

But Dawson’s vetting, nomination by President Trump and confirmation by the Senate took little more than three months, thanks to his ties to Republican Sens. Tim Scott and Sen. Lindsey Graham, said Carl Tobias, longtime federal courts watcher and professor at University of Richmond Law School.

“Senator Scott was one of his champions, and Senator Graham, as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, boosted him (Dawson) up over a number of other nominees, maybe 20 or 25,” Tobias said. “A lot of credit goes to those senators.”

In his biography, in the Senate Judiciary Committee’s public record, Dawson gave credit to Scott to reaching out to him in August to see if he had an interest in becoming a federal judge.

When Scott was on the Charleston County Council, he worked with Dawson and was impressed by him, Scott said at Dawson’s recent Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

On Wednesday, Scott was first out with a press release about the confirmation. “I have had the pleasure of knowing Joe for nearly two decades. He is a lifelong servant of South Carolina, and I have no doubt that he will be an excellent federal judge serving on South Carolina’s district court,” Scott said. “I am proud to have nominated Joe and am grateful to my colleagues for supporting his nomination.”

As a longtime county attorney, Dawson has relatively little criminal experience, but he will be going to what Tobias called “baby judge’s school” — a week-long boot camp for new federal judges that introduces them to the mechanics of being a federal judge.

