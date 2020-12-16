Longtime SC Democratic Party icon and professor Don Fowler has died

Former Democratic National Chairman, Don Fowler, left, and his attorney, James Hamilton, sit before the Senate Committee on Governmental Affairs Tuesday , Sept. 9,1997, in Washington. The committee is investigating campaign fund raising. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette)

Don Fowler, longtime icon and master of South Carolina Democratic Party politics, died at his home in Columbia Tuesday night.

He was 85.

The death of Fowler was confirmed by state Democratic Party chairman Trav Robertson, who tweeted the news.

“The Democrat’s Democrat, Don Fowler passed away this evening,” Robertson tweeted. “He was a professor, father, chair of the DNC, chair of the SCDP, campaign guru, supporter, but most of all...a friend. I shall miss his advice and long letters. Our love goes out to Carol, Donnie and Cissy.”

Fowler had been diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year and had recently been feeling tired, so his longtime wife, Carol, who was also active in party politics, took him to the hospital, Robertson said.

“While he was there, he tested positive for COVID,” Robertson said. “He stayed at the hospital for several days, and she finally brought him home, where he died.”

For nine years, from 1971 to 1980, Fowler served as chair of the S.C. Democratic Party. In 1988, he served as CEO of the Democratic National Convention held in Atlanta that nominated Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis for president. During the presidency of Bill Clinton, in 1995 and 1996, Fowler served as chair of the Democratic National Committee.

In those roles, and on shows such as “Meet the Press,” Fowler reached an audience far beyond South Carolina politics and state university walls.

Fowler, a tall, lanky man who was known for being unflappable, erudite and helpful, was also a longtime political science professor at the University of South Carolina, where he was revered by generations of students.

“He was always willing to help people, especially young people,” Robertson said. “At the beginning of every course, he learned about each of his students and put down the information on an index card so he would know something about them.”

Over the years, Fowler served as national chair of the national Democratic Party and was chair of the 1988 Democratic National Convention.

More recently this year, the Fowler’s opened up their Columbia home ahead of the state’s Democratic presidential primary to candidates and Democratic voters, oftentimes stuffing every person inside where the candidate would get a few minutes to share why they were running, answer voter questions and take pictures.

Fowler, who was born in Spartanburg and was a Wofford graduate where he majored in psychology, also taught at The Citadel.

Fowler began teaching at the University of South Carolina in 1964, where he continued as an adjunct professor of American Politics in the Department of Political Science, according to The Citadel’s web site.

Fowler served for 30 years in the United States Army as an active duty officer and reservist. He retired in 1987. He was a member of the Washington Street United Methodist Church and was a lifetime member of the NAACP.

The outpouring of condolences came from both sides of the aisle.

“I first met Don Fowler when I was a teenager and later served with him in the Army Reserves,” tweeted Van Hipp, a former state Republican Party chairman. “We were on opposite sides of the political aisle, but I always enjoyed talking politics, military issues & all things South Carolina with him. Don was a patriot who loved America. #RIP”

Terry McAuliffe, the former governor of Virginia, in a tweet called Fowler a “Democrat’s Democrat.”

“Nobody loved the Party more than him,” he tweeted. He will be greatly missed.”

Jaime Harrison, the former chairman of the state Democratic Party who ran an unsuccessful bid this year to unseat U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, tweeted, “Words can’t express how much much I loved and admired Don Fowler.”

Harrison said his first memory meeting Fowler was while as an intern for U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn.

“Don was the @DNC Chair & we had just gotten a huge delivery of peaches from SC. Don asked me to deliver peaches across DC & my last stop was the prize- the White House. I was overjoyed & so appreciative of Don,” Harrison said. “Since that moment, every major step I’ve taken in Democratic politics, Don has been there to guide and mentor me. From SCDP Chair to my races for DNC Chair to US Senate, Don has been in my corner. I even taught his class with my friend and former SCGOP chair @MattMooreSC.”

Words can’t express how much much I loved and admired Don Fowler. If there was a logo of a Democrat it would be Don. Next year was going to be his 50th year as a @DNC Member.



Maayan Schechter contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.