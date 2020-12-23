Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

South Carolina

Young children missing after dad assaults mom, SC police say. Amber alert is issued

Two children went missing in South Carolina, cops say.
Two children went missing in South Carolina, cops say. Greenville County Sheriff's Office

Two young kids went missing after an assault against their mother, prompting a search in South Carolina, officials say.

An Amber Alert was issued for the children, 1-year-old Paradyce Greene and 3-month-old Majesty Greene, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday morning in a Facebook post.

Deputies say the children’s father took the kids after assaulting their mom in Simpsonville, roughly 15 miles southeast of downtown Greenville.

The dad, 26-year-old Walter Greene, was last seen driving a 2016 model Jeep Cherokee with damage on the front driver’s side, officials say. The SUV is black and has the plate number SGF636.

“Greene has an active order of protection against the mother of his children as well as the two children he took,” the sheriff’s department wrote on Facebook.

Deputies in their online post released photos of Greene, the children and the SUV, who hadn’t been spotted as of Wednesday morning. Anyone who sees them is urged to call 911.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
  Comments  

News

Editorial Roundup: South Carolina

December 23, 2020 12:10 PM

South Carolina

City park employee in SC stabbed in death in random attack

December 23, 2020 11:41 AM

South Carolina

Police investigating who shot man after presents stolen

December 23, 2020 11:28 AM

North Carolina

Gulf Coast at risk of severe storms ahead of holidays

December 23, 2020 9:05 AM

News

Masks, wipes, other items clogging sewer system in SC city

December 23, 2020 8:44 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service