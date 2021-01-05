South Carolina was 2nd most popular moving destination in 2020, study finds. Here’s why

South Carolina was the second most popular state to move to during 2020, a study by United Van Lines found. United Van Lines

Even with a pandemic raging, millions of Americans packed up and moved in 2020, and few destinations were more popular than South Carolina, according to a recent study.

The Palmetto State saw the second highest percentage of inbound migration, with 64% coming from out of state, the study by United Van Lines found, and COVID-19 played a part.

Only Idaho placed higher, with 70% inbound migration.

Nearly 16 million Americans moved during the pandemic, according to USPS data from 2020.

The United Van Lines study used customer survey data pulled from states where a minimum of 250 individuals or families moved using the service.

The No. 1 reason people moved to South Carolina was retirement, accounting for 38% of inbound migration. Work followed at 26% — although roughly 43% of those who left South Carolina in 2020 did so for the same reason, the study found.

Family came next at 19%, and lifestyle with 18%.

The coronavirus pandemic encouraged many respondents to move, for personal health, to be closer to family, or change in work status, according to the study. COVID-19 also nudged some Baby Boomers to retire earlier than planned, freeing them up to move anywhere they want.

Data show a longstanding nationwide pattern still persists — people are leaving the north behind and heading south and west.

“We’re seeing that the COVID-19 pandemic has without a doubt accelerated broader moving trends, including retirement driving top inbound regions as the Baby Boomer generation continues to reach that next phase of life,” said Michael A. Stoll, economist and professor in the Department of Public Policy at the University of California, Los Angeles.

New Jersey, New York, Illinois, Connecticut, and California had the most outbound percentage of people leave.