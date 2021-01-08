$25 million COVID-19 relief program will help SC residents pay for housing

A $25 million program launching next month could help low-income South Carolinians facing financial setbacks from the coronavirus pandemic pay for housing.

SC Housing, the state’s finance and development agency, will provide up to six consecutive months of mortgage or rental assistance to qualified applicants who make 80% or less than the area median income.

The agency is currently seeking out governmental and nonprofit partners to help administer the funds on the local level. Potential partners must submit their proposals by Jan. 19.

Last year, SC Housing teamed up with nonprofit SC Thrive to distribute $3 million in rental assistance for households impacted by COVID-19.

“That was emergency money that came from our own coffers,” said Chris Winston, a spokesman for the agency.

This time, the funding will come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Block Grant program as well as money provided to the state through the CARES act.

Residents will be able to apply starting in early February. The rollout of the program coincides with the end of a nationwide eviction moratorium, which expires at the end of January.

Once that happens, “thousands of residents will be at risk of losing their housing,” Winston said.

One study found that one in five South Carolina are at risk of being evicted, making them the most vulnerable in the country.

“We’re hoping to get as many local agencies who want to participate in this engaged so we can help as many people as possible,” Winston said.

Applicants will have to provide proof of income, have landlord or lender confirmation that they are past-due on their payments and demonstrate that they are facing financial setbacks due to COVID-19.

“More information on the requirements will become available in February, but for now, residents can sign up on our website and we will email them as soon as the application is open,” Winston said.